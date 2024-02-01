13 Powerful Tests to Measure Your Aging
This article is part of my book Dance Your Way Through Life: The Ultimate Guide to Optimal Health. You can get the book here.
Aging is a complex process, and we will probably never figure it out entirely, but we have developed tools to measure it more accurately and intervene for a longer health span — so that we can have the highest chance at living good, vibrant years as long as possible. In this article I will discuss 13 powerful tests to measure your aging from different perspectives. Some of them are direct measurements of toxins while others are indirect or more complex, like a genetic test. Some of them need to be done more frequently, while others (like the genetic test) only needs to be done once. They are in no particular order.
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to The Dance of Life Podcast with Tudor Alexander to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.