Nutrition plays a major role in your sleep, and unfortunately there are countless nutrients that affect sleep quality. This is why a complete nutrition program along with testing and supplementation are so important for maintaining sleep quality long term. Additionally, as you intervene in other areas like healing your thyroid, your adrenals or your digestive center, your body will make changes and undoubtedly need more nutrition. These fluctuations are normal, but they may impact your sleep one way or another. The thyroid consumes a lot of resources for example, and as you regain whole body iodine sufficiency (I discuss this in my book) it will burn through calcium and magnesium which in turn may reduce the quality of your sleep temporarily until you change your dose.

Regular testing, taking high-quality supplements, knowing the story of your genes and having a healthy digestive center to process all of the nutrition are key strategies. In this article I discuss many specific supplements for sleep, and in this article I discuss the main pillars of achieving an optimal sleep environment. Here I want to point out just how many nutrients are involved with creating what we perceive to be such a simple process.

In general all of these nutrients are part of a comprehensive nutrition plan of vitamins, minerals and essential amino acids and fatty acids. I discuss how to put together such a plan with product suggestions in my article below: