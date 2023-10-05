This article is part of my book Dance Your Way Through Life: The Ultimate Guide to Optimal Health. You can get the book here.

There are lots of natural, proven remedies to help you sleep depending on the problem. Understanding what the root of the issue is, or if it is a combination of issues, is the key for taking action. In this sense you have to test, and genetic testing can be a big help in understanding your risk factors as well as what supplements to use out of the many listed here. Other outside factors can make a big difference too, like temperature or your alignment, and having tools like formed cushions, a cooling headband or a smart mattress can be a game changer.

Sleep is the final frontier in health because we are basically unconscious while we do it. This presents a fundamental problem, though: how do you take action to improve something when you are unconscious while doing it? It’s an interesting thought, and what it boils down to is that sleep can be affected only indirectly through various strategies. In this article I will explore many different strategies I’ve come across in my battles with getting a good night’s sleep, but remember that everyone is different and ultimately finding a solution is a practice more than it is one supplement, gadget or intervention.