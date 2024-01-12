This article is part of my book Dance Your Way Through Life: The Ultimate Guide to Optimal Health. You can get the book here.

In a previous article, I’ve talked about the roles of vitamins in the body and why they’re important. In this article, we’ll specifically discuss the fat-soluble vitamins — A, D, E and K — and their considerations. The term “fat soluble” means they need fat to be processed, and these vitamins work together in the body for a variety of important functions like brain and eye health, heart health and hormonal balance.