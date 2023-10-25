This article is part of my book Dance Your Way Through Life: The Ultimate Guide to Optimal Health. You can get the book here.

Today there are many fancy longevity supplements and hacks, but the reality is that we cannot control when we will die. In light of what the bible warns of the end of history, it’s also clear that the world as it is right now will not continue for 20, 30 or 50 years more. That means our concern in the realm of aging needs to be more practical, about following timeless principles that can help the body be as healthy and robust as it can. With that in mind, the following are 17 simple principles to go by to live a vibrant, healthy and happy life: