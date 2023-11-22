This article is part of my book Dance Your Way Through Life: The Ultimate Guide to Optimal Health. You can get the book here.

NAD Basics

When it comes to NAD, one word you will also hear being thrown around are sirtuins. The sirtuins are a family of genes that have been implicated in the aging process by many researchers, including the famous aging scientist Dr. David Sinclair. They control inflammation, telomere length, DNA repair, energy production and many other important processes in your body. Resveratrol, the common antioxidant supplement that many know about, acts on the sirtuins and facilitates the production of an important molecule called NAD or nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide.