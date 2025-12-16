Are you a curious Fennec Fox? Are you a paid member?? Do you want to help me with something super cool???



If so, then boy do I have the thing for you! I am looking for Beta Testers for a very cool project that involves AI. If that’s something you want to be part of, you have until THIS Sunday, 12/21 at 11:59PM Phoenix time to send me an email and opt-in.



Send an email to tudor@danceoflife.com with the subject line “BETA” and I will send you the details to see if it’s something you want to be part of.