I hate to write an article about this, but when others are using children and the name of God to try to make money it just makes me want to vomit. So, I am bringing something to your awareness in case you get solicited by one of these crooks.

There is a scam going around on social media where accounts from Pakistan contact you to be your friend. I recently blocked two of these accounts after determining they were scammers, and recently a third contacted me to “friend” me, which prompted me to make this post.

These people call themselves “Evangelists” and, if you don’t have discernment, you would think they are just the most helpless and caring people in the world. They immediately call you “brother” or “sister” and, after greasing your wheel a little, they ask for donations to their “ministry.”