The Dance of Life Podcast with Tudor Alexander

The Dance of Life Podcast with Tudor Alexander

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soreone's avatar
soreone
1h

Wow all that in the service of God’s glory!

Thanks for reminding me to keep my questions more detailed. FENNEC is a great help when trying to get my point across to friends, relatives.

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Stella's avatar
Stella
2h

I absolutely love FENNEC. I use it a lot. Thanks, Tudor!

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