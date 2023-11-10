This article is part of my book Dance Your Way Through Life: The Ultimate Guide to Optimal Health. You can get the book here.

A Hidden Nutritional Gem

Boron is a little-known trace mineral that has several important benefits in the body and is generally found in food grown with natural fertilizer. Because most food is not grown this way, our boron intake from water and vegetables (in the US at least) is minimal or none at all. Some argue that boron is an essential mineral, although this status hasn’t been officially granted to boron. I agree that it is, and after we jump into all of the amazing research surrounding this mysterious mineral — I hope you will too.