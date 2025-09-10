By now the news has spread quickly that Charlie Kirk was killed at a recent rally. His “attacker” appears to have been some half-witted old man, and at this point there isn’t much information. There are gruesome videos, which very clearly show a bullet piercing his carotid artery on the left side — a very precise shot for someone with a handgun and barely there — and we can indeed conclude that he was shot and killed.

Unlike the fake assassination attempt last year with Trump, this is definitely real.

Many people have reached out to me about this, so I am going to comment on a few things and include this on the next VDS. By then I think we’ll have more information. I will say that nothing in this world happens by accident on the world stage. We are at the end of the end, and Satan controls the narrative 100%, because there isn’t much time left. So everything that happens, happens for a reason so as to move the plan along.

You also have to remember that in Satan’s world, everyone has a knife to each others’ throats. The occult have two sides that are in conflict with one another, and everyone is part of the club is infiltrated and compromised. They are bribed and they are threatened, and the powers that be can cash in those chips at any point in time if the agenda requires a sacrifice. Just read the Art of War, a Jesuit book, and you will understand these types of events and the last 500 years of history very well.

Regarding Charlie, we do not know if he was a Christian. I would say that if Trump died tomorrow, it would be clear what his status with God was. But Charlie at least was very active as a Christian and worked in that regard. We never know the heart, but with those in the public space we also can judge their fruits to know the roots.

Ideologically, Kirk was a Christian Zionist. This can’t be faulted to him per se, because many have been duped by dispensationalism and Christian Zionism. But Kirk is a public figure, and in the last 2 years of incredible crimes against humanity done in Gaza and Palestine, Kirk has staunchly defended Israel at any cost. Many of his own have questioned his allegiance and wondered if, like the rest of the American government, Kirk has been bribed or threatened into a position of power to influence American politics in a particular direction.

Considering the context of the American political landscape in general, it’s a strong possibility.

Then there’s the Christian Nationalism. Charlie and his “Turning Point USA” have been at the front of a cultural revolution — the revolution away from secularism and back to religion. In some recent videos, I documented Charlie rebuking Protestant pastors for essentially not having enough tradition (like the Catholic Church). Recently he also commented on how Mary was the “solution” to “toxic feminism.”

As a Protestant, the minimal conclusion possible from such things is that Charlie was very deceived. However, studying the last 500 years of revolutions, infiltration, assassinations, dialectics and many other schemes of the devil through his secret societies, Jesuits, Freemasons, etc. — one cannot help but place Charlie’s push for uniting Church and State, and highly favorable attitudes toward Catholicism, along the broader backdrop of Jesuit infiltrations of Protestantism.

So, was Charlie a Jesuit? Was he bribed or threatened? I don’t know. At the minimum he was a very deceived individual, but maybe a true Christian at heart. At the maximum, he was a pawn that was dealt with for many possible reasons. What we know is that his fruits are suspect, and consistent with what history tells us about the workings of Satan to shape public opinion through people that are bought and compromised.

Recently I have said that Charlie only had 2 options based on the trajectory of history: convert or perish. His hardcore Zionist stance was incompatible with the massive undercurrent of anti-Jew sentiments that are taking over the world, and because Zionism will collapse, it means that him and others like him only have two options: convert or perish.

Either they have a “moment” and abandon Protestantism, receiving their reward and becoming Catholics, so that they can justify denouncing years of theological imbalance — or they will be buried when the paradigm shifts. Charlie’s death was a surprise to me, because I honestly though he would go with the former — conversion — yet it seems the latter is what happened.

Did he die because he refused to go along with the next phase of the plan? Did another side of the chessboard take him, and this was allowed by the powers that be to move along the agenda? Did his own do him in, because his sacrifice would be perfect timing for whatever comes next? It is impossible to say, but one thing I refuse to say is that this “just happened.” Nothing of this magnitude “just happens” in today’s world folks, that you can be assured of. This was not some rickety old disgruntled man that happened to land a sniper-specific shot on this man’s throat. It did not “just happen” — it was choreographed. I don’t believe he faked his death because of the obvious video evidence (unlike Trump) that is pretty conclusive.

So, time will tell. The fruits will show the roots. The snake works in the background, but it has to reveal its steps when it acts. Be watchful, open your ears and pay attention. See how this will be weaponized by the false light to make Charlie a martyr for Christian Nationalism. See how it will be weaponized to create more artificial conflicts, which justify more gun control or surveillance or digital IDs or whatever else. There’s always a reason, and when you watch carefully with the Bible on one hand and history on the other — you will always find a reason.