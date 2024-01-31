This article is part of my book Dance Your Way Through Life: The Ultimate Guide to Optimal Health. You can get the book here.

The world is a highly interconnected and interdependent system. Everything feeds back into everything else creating a dynamic dance — a mutual cooperation between equal parts in the system that dances to life’s music of ups and downs.

The sun shines and the flowers bloom in response, inviting the bees to hum and the birds to squeak as life moves about its business. And as nature sings all around us, the increments of light change and dictate the rhythm of all things. Through an incredibly subtle gradient, the moon eventually steals the Earth away from the sun for its own, and the night is born. Life never stops. Take a walk in the early morning and you will hear the birds singing. Take a walk in the evening and you will hear a symphony of crickets serenading. The oceans and currents move rhythmically and animals know precisely to the day when they need to emerge from slumber, mate, eat or migrate.

This is the Dance of Life, and it is where we must look to understand our own sense of health and alignment with the world we were placed in by our Creator.

Before the dopamine-inducing distractions we created for ourselves (like TV and the Internet) and before there was artificial light, all people had was the natural world. Technologically speaking, some may argue that these times were very primitive, but perhaps they were more advanced than we think. To live in alignment with what is, to understand change and not resist it, to find presence in all that you do — these are all good things that many of us strive for today despite our luxuries. It is because in these ancient times people had the ability to observe nature for prolonged periods and most work involved being connected to the natural world. By aligning themselves with universal principles they obtained wisdom and strength that is not often found today in our hectic, modern and disconnected lives.