Over the last 3 years of growing my YouTube channel, I have answered a lot of questions. In between recording the 900+ hours of content that I’ve made, writing over a million words and editing, dealing with technology issues or sleep issues or whatever else — I have done my best to answer as questions promptly and with great detail so that you could be edified.

Recently I had the idea to organize all of this information into a study guide that would be comprehensive on all topics. I never wanted to write another book again, at least not any time soon, after all the writing I’ve done — and yet the irony is that I was actually writing (another) book this whole time with all of these quizzes and questions in countless places.

So I’ve been working hard on integrating all of my quizzes and all of the questions you have asked me by way of email, chat or otherwise into a big book of questions and answers. It will have hundreds of questions, and both in discussion format and in quiz format (with the answer key on the back of the page), as well as all the visual study aides for every series and select bible verse blocks on important topics, like the sovereignty of God or the afterlife, cosmology, end times, etc.

My intention with the book will be to supplement the others I’ve created and support you to start your own home church or bible study group. You will be able to use it in conjunction with my videos and other materials to create tests and also to learn Socratic style by reading how I respond to various people’s questions. In the Dance of Life Library USB, these questions are all codified in the AI Upgraded version so that if you train an AI, it will understand how I’ve answered hundreds of questions.

Stay tuned for more info on the new book. It will be available in the “Books” section and that means you can score up to 10% off — and if you get a USB that’s a good chunk of change ;)