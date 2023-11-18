This article is part of my book Dance Your Way Through Life: The Ultimate Guide to Optimal Health. You can get the book here.

A Tale of Two Minerals

The minerals copper and zinc are vital for optimal health and deficiency can predispose you to a weak immune system, poor recovery, low hormone levels, low energy, nerve issues, brainfog, low focus and a variety of other concerns. However zinc and copper can also be misused and the reverse can occur through mineral overload. This is especially true with copper, as some may even have a “hidden” copper toxicity — something which is only acknowledged in alternative health circles, and even there it is a very complex thing to diagnose and treat.

Nevertheless copper toxicity is more common than people realize, but this is because of special properties having to do with copper which we will outline below.

Zinc and copper also work in harmony with one another like many other nutrient pairs, and because of this it is vital to understand the information in this article. Most people are zinc deficient and copper overloaded, but this is not an absolute fact. In either case, because these minerals are related to each other it requires nuance and understanding to maintain (or regain) optimal health. Imbalances in your diet or from environmental exposure can lead to more serious consequences down the road as mentioned previously.