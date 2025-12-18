When you have millions of words you’ve written, statistically it is impossible not to have errors you need to go back and fix later. Fun! Especially if you’re a perfectionist :)

Someone recently brought to my attention that the Berean Q&A, toward the end of the book where the study guide is, has a minor copy error where one of the charts was missing and the text is off with the other chart because of it. This has been fixed in new editions going forward, and the PDF of the book (corrected) has been uploaded into the online library. USBs will have the old book because the USB data was captured that way, but it’s not a huge deal anyway.

If you bought a Berean Q&A book from whenever it was released in October or so to this post, and you want a replacement at printing cost, email me with the title of your email being “BEREAN” and a request with your Order #, and I will give you the code for $25 off. That means you will only pay for the cost of printing and shipping the book to you again. Sorry for the inconvenience but at least the book wasn’t printed upside down! LOL :P

Meanwhile, if you haven’t yet emailed me about the REALLY COOL NIFTY AI BETA, then do so with the title “BETA” in the subject line and you will be invited to the super secret (not so secret anymore) Facebook group.