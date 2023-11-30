Today's healthy tip:



Pre-Adamism, or the false belief that there was a period of unspecified time before the creation of Adam, is an old belief system that has grown several branches of heresy in Christianity over the last 2,000 years. It is connected to the “Gap” Theory, the theory that there were 2 creation accounts in Genesis (chapter 1 and chapter 2) and other fringe theories like spirit babies from Mormonism, the serpent seed theory and the First Age of the Earth theory.

In this episode I am going to deal with all of these “theories” and do my best to thoroughly debunk them using history, scripture and a little discussion about science. We are going to look at the history of the Pre-Adamic view, as well as how it evolved into the many-headed hydra it is today. We will also look at popular scriptures used to defend these views and refute them with sound exegesis, popular examples including 2 Peter 3:5-6, Jeremiah 4:18-24, Isaiah 48:18, Psalm 90:4-6, Psalm 104:6, Revelation 12 and several others.

References

