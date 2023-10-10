The Dance of Life Podcast with Tudor Alexander

Nov 1, 2024

How do I even begin to explain this to my rapture, & Israel obsessed evangelical family 🤦🏻‍♀️, thank you so much for this series. May God bless you!

Jan 8

Thankyou. I am astonished by your work. I have been living under ciondemnation about Israel being 'Gods chosen people today,' and your clip hads set me free. I somehow "knew" they were not and could not prove it biblically You have shown me biblically why.-and His word is inarguable. God less you Tudor for all you are doing.

