END TIMES #5: Were God's Promises to Abraham Fulfilled?
In this episode we examine whether God's promises to Abraham were fulfilled or not. Many people who believe in a future millennial reign of Christ, especially dispensationalists, say that this period of time is necessary so that God's promises can be fulfilled - yet the bible says otherwise, testifying that all of God's promises to Abraham were fulfilled both physically and, ultimately, spiritually through Jesus Christ.
How do I even begin to explain this to my rapture, & Israel obsessed evangelical family 🤦🏻♀️, thank you so much for this series. May God bless you!
Thankyou. I am astonished by your work. I have been living under ciondemnation about Israel being 'Gods chosen people today,' and your clip hads set me free. I somehow "knew" they were not and could not prove it biblically You have shown me biblically why.-and His word is inarguable. God less you Tudor for all you are doing.