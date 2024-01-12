This article is part of my book Dance Your Way Through Life: The Ultimate Guide to Optimal Health. You can get the book here.

In this article I will discuss some interesting healing modalities and what the research says about them, as well as a personal experience of mine.

The Power of Energy Fields

Perhaps one of the first questions that arises from the knowledge that we (and everything else) have a magnetic field is this: can we also use fields or magnets to intervene therapeutically?

Over the last two thousand years, magnets have been studied and used by many types of practitioners in a wide variety of situations.(1) From the Egyptians and Greeks, to the Hindus and Chinese, magnets were present in nearly every major culture and thought to improve health, draw out toxins and even help with aging gracefully. In fact, some research is showing these principles were possibly employed in creating the Great Pyramids.(2) Interestingly, it seems the pyramids were constructed to generate massive fields and potentially act as large batteries. Some even say that Tesla’s model for infinite energy using his network of ionosphere towers was based on this ancient architecture to some degree.

Nevertheless, throughout the centuries and leading into the present, notable historical figures, like Faraday and Russian engineer Georges Lakhovsky — who proposed that each cell had its own frequency — all contributed to today’s robust and growing field of therapies using magnets, electricity and bioresonance. Magnets are touted for pain relief, better circulation and even for influencing brainwaves for desired states. There are also countless devices and products that utilize “healing frequencies” in the hopes of mitigating stress, inflammation, aging and disease.