This article is part of my book Dance Your Way Through Life: The Ultimate Guide to Optimal Health. You can get the book here.

In 2018, I knocked a long-awaited item off my bucket list: to have my own, original piano album. Although I’ve been composing music on the piano since the age of 9, and I had recorded dozens of pieces, I never actually organized my ideas into a physical album. At the time, I had been volunteering at one of the local Mayo clinics as a piano player in the cancer building and I asked if I could use their ridiculously expensive six foot Steinway to record some music. The next week, I brought all of my equipment with me into the giant hallway where I played and knocked out over a dozen pieces in a few short hours. After some more work designing the album cover and looking up specifics, it wasn’t long before I had my very first album in hand, Musical Thoughts: a Journey Through Improvisation.

Today you can listen to or even download my music on my website, and since the album has been out I’ve had tens of thousands of people listen to my pieces and have received countless comments about how the interplay of soft piano with nature sounds (that I mastered in later) evoked powerful emotions or profound states of relaxation. It was (and still is) a source of joy, but even more striking than all of that is a simple memory that I have playing this music shortly before I actually sat down to record it.