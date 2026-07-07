F.E.N.N.E.C. Can Now Give You the Best Verses on a Theology Topic
In case you missed my recent big update on F.E.N.N.E.C., one of the KB (knowledge base) changes I was pretty happy with is the addition of keyword dense topic blocks on various theology topics. In simple terms, you can now ask F.E.N.N.E.C. for the best bible verses on important topics and he has a much better recall because of this new data addition, being able to list good examples with commentary so that you are prepared.
Originally F.E.N.N.E.C. relied on my transcript data from various lectures, which is OK but also problematic in this use case, because my transcripts are filled with commentary and also reading of the verses most of the time (and sometimes transcription errors too unfortunately, or I may even have read other commentary in between or other resources). So while this is fine for explanations or theological questions, it doesn’t give you the same density for a request like “give me the top/best bible verses for XYZ.” But now this information is in there via these high density blocks. For the record, the total word count came out to about 51,000 words and… I swear I didn’t plan this… 33 total blocks :P
The topics are generally the 7 major areas of theology, as I outline in my recent book, The Seven Transformations or my library. I have included a note now when you enter Librarian for the first time with a mention of the about page, where these categories will be listed in full, and I will also list them below.
So now I have distilled many of my major verse-dense presentation notes into single chunks of training data, and in this way F.E.N.N.E.C. can help you prepare for discussions or debates on the fly, or your own bible studies and presentations. To try this new feature out just ask him “Give me the best bible verses for ______” and he should give you tons of examples with commentary/justification.
The topics available are below. Keep in mind that these are not absolute, in the sense that if you don’t word it this exact way you won’t get an answer. The verse blocks are structured in such a way that the first paragraph is loaded with key words, and then lots of verses with commentary follow. So “the sovereignty of God” can also be “God’s sovereignty” or “predestination in the gospel” or “free will of man” or “monergism” or related topics. The titles given below are the general themes, and you can experiment to see what you get :)
Another thing is this: because F.E.N.N.E.C. is limited on how much text he can output per query, and each query is basically a “start from scratch” investigation, you aren’t going to get ALL of the verses in the block at one time. It’s not designed to be exhaustive, it’s just designed to be a useful tool to help you prepare for discussions and debates and your own presentations.
With that being said, I am considering formatting these blocks in a simple booklet, sort of like the Berean QA book but just with these verse blocks and brief commentary, so that you have highly dense defenses all in one place. That’s the best way to have all of the information organized in one place if you need thoroughness.
If you would be interested in a book form of this material let me know in the comments or send me an email.
Soteriology
The Sovereignty of God & Free Will
Monergism & The Order of Salvation (Ordo Salutis)
The Mystery of Faith
Grace & The Moral Law
Predestination
Election
Eternal Security, Assurance of Salvation & False Assurance
Evil & Predestination
Suffering & Monergism
The Reprobate
Why Evil is Necessary
What the Bible Says About Satan
Refuting Hyper-Calvinism
Limited Atonement
What the Bible Says About God’s Character
Delighting in God
Christology
Refuting Unitarianism
Why the Gospel is Trinitarian
The Personhood of the Holy Spirit
Thanatology
Conditional Immortality
What the Bible Says About Death
The Truth About Hell
Ecclesiology
The True Church
Leadership in the Church
Tithing
Refuting Catholicism, Orthodoxy & Tradition
Refuting Identity Politics, Serpent Seed and Ethnocentric Gospels
Refuting KJV Onlyism
Eschatology
End Times Warnings
Corrupted Masoretic Verses
Cosmology
What the Bible Says About Cosmology
The Sabbath
The Sabbath Throughout History
Refuting the Evening Sabbath Reckoning