In case you missed my recent big update on F.E.N.N.E.C., one of the KB (knowledge base) changes I was pretty happy with is the addition of keyword dense topic blocks on various theology topics. In simple terms, you can now ask F.E.N.N.E.C. for the best bible verses on important topics and he has a much better recall because of this new data addition, being able to list good examples with commentary so that you are prepared.

Originally F.E.N.N.E.C. relied on my transcript data from various lectures, which is OK but also problematic in this use case, because my transcripts are filled with commentary and also reading of the verses most of the time (and sometimes transcription errors too unfortunately, or I may even have read other commentary in between or other resources). So while this is fine for explanations or theological questions, it doesn’t give you the same density for a request like “give me the top/best bible verses for XYZ.” But now this information is in there via these high density blocks. For the record, the total word count came out to about 51,000 words and… I swear I didn’t plan this… 33 total blocks :P

The topics are generally the 7 major areas of theology, as I outline in my recent book, The Seven Transformations or my library. I have included a note now when you enter Librarian for the first time with a mention of the about page, where these categories will be listed in full, and I will also list them below.

So now I have distilled many of my major verse-dense presentation notes into single chunks of training data, and in this way F.E.N.N.E.C. can help you prepare for discussions or debates on the fly, or your own bible studies and presentations. To try this new feature out just ask him “Give me the best bible verses for ______” and he should give you tons of examples with commentary/justification.

The topics available are below. Keep in mind that these are not absolute, in the sense that if you don’t word it this exact way you won’t get an answer. The verse blocks are structured in such a way that the first paragraph is loaded with key words, and then lots of verses with commentary follow. So “the sovereignty of God” can also be “God’s sovereignty” or “predestination in the gospel” or “free will of man” or “monergism” or related topics. The titles given below are the general themes, and you can experiment to see what you get :)

Another thing is this: because F.E.N.N.E.C. is limited on how much text he can output per query, and each query is basically a “start from scratch” investigation, you aren’t going to get ALL of the verses in the block at one time. It’s not designed to be exhaustive, it’s just designed to be a useful tool to help you prepare for discussions and debates and your own presentations.

With that being said, I am considering formatting these blocks in a simple booklet, sort of like the Berean QA book but just with these verse blocks and brief commentary, so that you have highly dense defenses all in one place. That’s the best way to have all of the information organized in one place if you need thoroughness.

If you would be interested in a book form of this material let me know in the comments or send me an email.

Soteriology

The Sovereignty of God & Free Will

Monergism & The Order of Salvation (Ordo Salutis)

The Mystery of Faith

Grace & The Moral Law

Predestination

Election

Eternal Security, Assurance of Salvation & False Assurance

Evil & Predestination

Suffering & Monergism

The Reprobate

Why Evil is Necessary

What the Bible Says About Satan

Refuting Hyper-Calvinism

Limited Atonement

What the Bible Says About God’s Character

Delighting in God

Christology

Refuting Unitarianism

Why the Gospel is Trinitarian

The Personhood of the Holy Spirit

Thanatology

Conditional Immortality

What the Bible Says About Death

The Truth About Hell

Ecclesiology

The True Church

Leadership in the Church

Tithing

Refuting Catholicism, Orthodoxy & Tradition

Refuting Identity Politics, Serpent Seed and Ethnocentric Gospels

Refuting KJV Onlyism

Eschatology

End Times Warnings

Corrupted Masoretic Verses

Cosmology

What the Bible Says About Cosmology

The Sabbath

The Sabbath Throughout History

Refuting the Evening Sabbath Reckoning

Try F.E.N.N.E.C.