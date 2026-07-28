If you are from my generation, you remember what fun it was to get the cheat codes for Mortal Kombat or Doom or other popular video games. Well, as of today, FENNEC has his own cheat codes — specific prompts that will access high density knowledge base entries designed to give you an immediate, on the fly apologetics defense of practically every major topic. This is in complement to my recent update on bible verses, where FENNEC can now give you all the best bible verses for a given theological issue. For this addition, I went again through all my major presentations and collated the notes into high density blocks, so that you can basically have FENNEC recall the information and present it to you immediately. Many categories have been added in all 7 major areas of theology.

The combined list of prompts is below. Feel free to copy these and play around with them. Have fun! Another idea I had was to make these into a little notebook or something to have at your desk. What do you think?

SOTERIOLOGY

Give me a comprehensive defense of penal substitutionary atonement.

Give me all of the arguments refuting the claim that Paul was a false apostle.

Give me the best bible verses on the Sovereignty of God & Free Will.

Give me the best bible verses on Monergism & The Order of Salvation (Ordo Salutis).

Give me the best bible verses on the Mystery of Faith.

Give me the best bible verses on Grace & The Moral Law.

Give me the best bible verses on Predestination.

Give me the best bible verses on Election.

Give me the best bible verses on Eternal Security, Assurance of Salvation & False Assurance.

Give me the best bible verses on Evil & Predestination.

Give me the best bible verses on Suffering & Monergism.

Give me the best bible verses on the Reprobate.

Give me the best bible verses on Why Evil is Necessary.

Give me the best bible verses on What the Bible Says About Satan.

Give me the best bible verses on Refuting Hyper-Calvinism.

Give me the best bible verses on Limited Atonement.

Give me the best bible verses on What the Bible Says About God’s Character.

Give me the best bible verses on Delighting in God.

CHRISTOLOGY

Give me all of the arguments refuting Sacred Name legalism.

Give me all of the arguments refuting Mary as the Mother of God.

Give me all of the arguments for why the Roman Catholic Jesus is actually Satan.

Give me the best bible verses on Refuting Unitarianism.

Give me the best bible verses on Why the Gospel is Trinitarian.

Give me the best bible verses on the Personhood of the Holy Spirit.

THANATOLOGY

Give me the best bible verses on Conditional Immortality.

Give me the best bible verses on What the Bible Says About Death.

Give me the best bible verses on the Truth About Hell.

Give me a comprehensive historical case that belief in a separate immortal soul is a pagan import rather than a biblical teaching.

ECCLESIOLOGY

Give me all of the arguments on how Catholicism contradicts itself.

Give me all of the arguments refuting Transubstantiation.

Give me all of the arguments refuting water baptism being necessary for salvation.

Give me all of the arguments refuting Seventh Day Adventism.

Give me all of the arguments refuting Serpent Seed Theory.

Give me all of the arguments refuting Black Israelite theories.

Give me all of the arguments refuting White Israelite theories.

Give me all of the arguments refuting the Jews as God’s chosen people.

Give me all of the arguments refuting Zionism.

Give me all of the arguments refuting the Charismatic movement.

Give me all of the arguments refuting the Pentecostal movement.

Give me all of the arguments refuting the NAR movement.

Give me all of the arguments refuting the Christian Nationalist movement.

Give me a comprehensive case for how the biblical canon was formed.

Give me a comprehensive defense of the authorship and inspiration of Scripture.

Give me a comprehensive defense to the supposed list of contradictions in Scripture.

Give me a comprehensive treatment of New Testament textual criticism.

Give me a comprehensive case for why Adam & Eve were not vegetarians.

Give me the best bible verses on the True Church.

Give me the best bible verses on Leadership in the Church.

Give me the best bible verses on Tithing.

Give me the best bible verses on Refuting Catholicism, Orthodoxy & Tradition.

Give me the best bible verses on Refuting Identity Politics, Serpent Seed and Ethnocentric Gospels.

Give me the best bible verses on Refuting KJV Onlyism.

ESCHATOLOGY

Give me all of the arguments refuting Satan’s Little Season.

Give me all of the arguments refuting Dispensationalism.

Give me all of the arguments refuting Preterism.

Give me all of the arguments refuting Post-Millennialism.

Give me a list of all the blasphemous papal claims throughout history.

Give me a list of Jesuits involved with major conspiracies in the last 500 years.

Give me a list of Roman Catholic subversion of American history from the Spanish colonial period through the 21st century.

Give me a list of connections between Rome and Judea as two unified antichrist threads working together throughout history.

Give me a comprehensive case that the common good is antichrist.

Give me the best bible verses on End Times Warnings.

Give me the best bible verses on Corrupted Masoretic Verses.

COSMOLOGY

Give me all of the arguments refuting Pre-Adamic Theory.

Give me all of the arguments refuting the First Earth Age theory.

Give me all of the arguments refuting the Three Earth Ages teaching.

Give me all of the arguments refuting the Gap Theory between Genesis.

Give me a comprehensive observational and measurement case against the globe model.

Give me all of the arguments why gravity is a fraud rather than a demonstrated force.

Give me all a comprehensive documentation of the occult and religious origins of heliocentrism.

Give me a comprehensive case refuting the theory of relativity.

Give me a comprehensive case that quantum mechanics is pseudoscience.

Give me a comprehensive theological case against heliocentrism.

Give me a comprehensive refutation of the circular Flat Earth model.

Give me a comprehensive case that the Flat Earth movement is Satan’s controlled opposition to heliocentrism.

Give me the best bible verses on What the Bible Says About Cosmology.

THE SABBATH

Give me a comprehensive documentation of the entire history of seventh-day Sabbath keeping throughout the Church Age.

Give me a comprehensive list of arguments why the Didache and the apostle John both mean the seventh-day Sabbath when they say “the Lord’s Day.”

Give me a comprehensive list of arguments why Sunday observance is a tradition of men and specifically a tradition of the Roman Catholic Church.

Give me the best bible verses on the Sabbath Throughout History.

Give me the best bible verses on Refuting the Evening Sabbath Reckoning.

In order to facilitate this feature, I have bumped FENNEC’s output token limit from 5000 tokens to 10,000 tokens, which is probably more than you will ever need for a response but either way. I have also tweaked his prompt to distinguish between a standard question (1-3 subtopics, not a lot to explain) or a “breadth” question, with the prompts in this post as examples of what triggers such explanations. So most of the time (or if you say “yes” to the elaboration offer at the end), he will answer for you in a standard method. If you want a highly detailed response for a research project, then you will have to prompt accordingly :)

Try F.E.N.N.E.C.