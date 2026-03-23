A little over a year ago I opened my store, because many people had asked me to create merch that they could wear to spread the word about the things they were learning. Today, that store has grown quite a bit by the grace of God, and there are a variety of cool products, including a robust health section, to help you in various ways.

But for someone that’s new, it may not click right away — because most of these things are running inside jokes that I’ve had on the show for a while. So I decided to make a post to break down every design and my purpose for it, so that no matter how long you’ve been listening — you, too, can be “in on it.”

Overall there are 13 designs total, which wasn’t a planned number but conveniently is the same as the 12 apostles + 1 (Jesus). I have no plans for new designs currently, but this number may change. Below are the design names and what they mean to me, as well as their purpose.

Before that, though, a quick introduction of our two main characters: Fennec and Noob Fox. Fennec is the lovable adult Fennec fox that is curled up around his tail and watching attentively with his eyes and ears. He started as a meme I would cut away to during commentary, because I thought of the Fennec fox when I was trying to describe discernment, and how one needed to have massive “spiritual ears”, just like these foxes.

Noob Fox is the lovable puppy fox with his paws dangling in his owners’s hand. He has a hopeful look upward, and he’s there for all the people who feel new and overwhelmed. I often have him with laser eyes or sunglasses or even nerdy glasses, because the point is that whether you are new or old, experienced or not — you can have discernment and cultivate knowledge.

Now onto the designs:

The Lord’s Day = This is my collection of Lord’s Day gear designed to start conversations around the Sabbath issue. It has a bright red “7” backdrop behind “The Lord’s Day”, with the messaging be very clear that the Lord’s Day was, is and always will be the seventh day.

F.E.N.N.E.C.™ Merch = This is merch related to the AI companion with a matrix/code theme and it is designed to help spread the word about this valuable resource.

Be a Berean = This theme ties in with my book, Berean Q&A, and features the two foxes with nerdy glasses and books, designed to encourage you to study and, well, Be a Berean!

Beachfront Property = This one is more of an inside joke from my episodes, because I live in Arizona. The joke would happen when something ridiculous or obviously false was being claimed by a news source, to which I would say something like, “If you believe that, I have some beach front property in Phoenix to sell you!” The point is that the media (usually) lies through their teeth and to take everything with a grain of salt.

Dance of Life Acts 24:14-15 = This is a classic theme related to the important verses in Acts 24 about following the Way, which is a way of being and life, and what true Christianity really means. It is designed to evoke conversation about the nature of the Church, salvation and the destination of history.

Don’t Eat the Low-Hanging Fruit = This theme features the Noob Fox looking cute and innocent, and he’s thinking about eating some fruit (grapes) — but the theme says, “Don’t!” What is low-hanging fruit? It’s a term for believing the obvious, going with overly-literal or carnal interpretations and not seeing the subtle or nuanced. So, don’t do it!

Don’t Immanentize the Eschaton = This theme features Fennec and it’s fancy theological lingo for basically, “Don’t rush the end times with your synergistic attitudes!” This applies heavily to things like the NAR, 7 Mountain Mandate, Christian nationalism, religiosity and other things that are taking over culture today.

Eat the Meat, Spit the Bones = This features two Noob Foxes looking up at their treats, one has a steak and the other has bones. Poor him! Eat the meat, spit the bones is a philosophy of learning, because most sources will have problems or deviations from the truth — but that doesn’t mean you should totally discount them! Learn to eat the meat and discard what is not good, and you can learn from anyone.

Fennec Fox Club = This is another classic theme for the podcast and it relates to simply being awake and aware of the shenanigans going on in the world. If you are in the “Fennec Fox Club” then you are paying attention, being a Berean, being attentive, eating the meat and being an active participant in doing something with the knowledge you’ve been given.

It’s All Just Bread & Circuses = This theme originated out of my VDS (Venerable Day of the Sun) news series, because of all the shenanigans that are constantly going on. It’s a statement of how ridiculous the world is, inspired by the ancient quote from the Roman poet Juvenal, who famously said: “Give them bread and circuses and they will never revolt.”

Laser Eyes = This theme features the Noob Fox on a cosmic background with the well-known meme of “laser eyes”, signifying being awake, aware, attentive and focused. I decided to use the Noob Fox as an encouragement, that even the newbies can learn to have great discernment.

Laser Pointer Immune = This is another inside joke from one of my VDS episodes (VDS #9, Ordo Ab Chao) featuring the famous meme “laser pointer cat” that seems to wake up from the matrix and see the hand controlling the laser pointer. It’s pretty hilarious, and highly relevant, so I decided to make an entire theme commemorating the idea to help spread the message of waking up from the dialectics and psyops.

Nothing New Under the Sun = Last but not least, one of my favorite themes and certainly a big one for VDS updates — this one plays off of Ecclesiastes 1, which I also use as lyrics to my VDS intros. It features both foxes in an Arizona kind of desert backdrop, and both of the foxes have “too cool” meme glasses on. These symbolize being immune to all the repeated patterns of evil that happen over and over again, because you have true knowledge, which comes from scripture alone.

So that’s it. All of these designs have multiple products they feature, from men and women’s clothing to totes or stickers or magnets and things in between. Besides these designs there are also great posters, promotional materials you can hand out to your friends with QR codes to free bible studies and much more. And don’t forget the health store, which is full of vetted and high quality things I’ve personally used, researched and documented for their benefit on inflammation, gut health and recovery. I hope these things help you have good, productive conversations or even start your own home groups, because that is the future of the Church in the coming years. Enjoy!

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