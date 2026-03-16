Lauricidin (monolaurin) is an interesting compound that I have written about in my health book. It was isolated from coconut oil (by a guy here in Arizona believe it or not) and it has a variety of antimicrobial uses. I recommend it for overall gut health, because research has shown it can help to regulate inflammation and it can also control gram positive bacteria like Staphylococcus aureus and Streptococcus, and it is also active against certain fungi and viruses. The company who makes Lauricidin has adapted the compound into many other uses, one of them being some clean, natural deodorant — and starting today you can get a roll-on bottle as a bonus gift if you get any health item in the store (excludes toothbrushes).



You can check it out below:

Shop Health