This article is part of my book Dance Your Way Through Life: The Ultimate Guide to Optimal Health. You can get the book here.

Everyone has countless variation in their genetic makeup that affects everything from how you absorb nutrients, to the level of inflammation you produce or which substances do you harm or good. The answer to a comprehensive and customized nutrition plan is knowing the story of your genes, and I use Self Decode for their amazing wealth of information and lifetime access.

Although we mapped the human genome several years ago, this was a baby step forward in the greater scheme of understanding our biological machinery. Genetics is so complex, and we are barely starting to evaluate the relationships of certain genes to certain conditions. Still, today you have more power than ever to shape your biology through investigation and experimentation, and genetic testing is an affordable luxury in this department that simply didn’t exist a generation ago.

There are many reasons why understanding the story of your genes is a critical health step for everyone if you’re seeking optimal health, and I will outline a few of them below: