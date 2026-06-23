Every so often I like to highlight people who need help, and I think it’s a good thing to use your platform to help others get support — as well as provide people with an opportunity to be generous and Christlike. So today I am sharing with you a GoFundMe from a listener named Jordan, whose story you can read more on the fund page, but who has had many tribulations with her children and finances.



She started a GoFundMe a few months ago, and recently reached out to me — so I am sharing her story with you and encourage you to support her. One of her children, Esther, has a rare genetic condition that requires 24 hour care, and she has 4 other children also. Jordan has emailed me several times and watches the show, so I am happy to support a fellow Christian in need. Any bit helps, and Jordan’s goal is to get back on her feet.

Thanks again for your generosity, you can donate using the link below:

Donate