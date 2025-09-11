Happy birthday Jesus! On or around this day, according to Revelation 12, about 2027 years ago, the history of the world was forever altered with the birth of Christ in a humble manger. Though they will do anything to always clog the news cycle with despair, drama and distraction on this day - anything to get your mind off Jesus - those who know the truth know.

So as they fill the world with the next psyop, remember that it is all part of the plan. Cheer them on and let them finish as soon as possible, because God is sovereign and the sooner they finish their satanic song and dance the sooner we can finally enjoy the presence of God forever.