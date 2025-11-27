Today many in the United States are gathered with their families to have some moments of gratitude and togetherness. Although some will point to the nefarious or questionable history of Thanksgiving, and modern culture turns it into a carnal event of football and gluttony (like everything else) — I believe the foundational principle of gathering together to break bread and give thanks is actually very biblical.

In the New Testament Church, we actually see that they gathered daily (Acts 2) and had an immense level of gratitude and fellowship, generously sharing with one another all that they had. These things are very alien to most of us today, but I believe that as the final pages of Revelation are turned, we will see a “revival” of similar things.

I have said many times that right now there is a “double drawing” taking place. God has always drawn His elect to Him through time (John 6:44-45), leaving the wicked to be drawn to Satan through his attractive and deceptive power. In our generation, this double drawing will be maximized because of the false light NWO and mark of the beast. Satan has been authorized to enforce worship, forcing God’s people to get out of the world system, choosing God instead and standing on the truth.

How these final days will play out exactly will be a matter of God’s timing in revealing things as they come along, but simple deductive reasoning tells us that the institutional model will be one of the first to enforce the morality of the world — which means the true believers will come out of these denominations and eventually find themselves in scattered, ragtag communities or home churches, fellowships, gatherings and the like. Just like the New Testament Church. As it was in the beginning, so it will be at the end.

So remember that being in the world does not mean you need to be part of the world, and there are good things in everything. The word “Eucharist” comes from “Thanksgiving” — which was (at first) simply gathering together to break bread in memory of Christ and enjoy meaningful fellowship. We know that this practice quickly developed into something superstitious and (eventually) blasphemous and carnal, but as the world goes toward that reality, we who know the truth return to the original intention: gratitude.

Gratitude is one of the most important practices of daily life, and even though I’ve written and recorded an entire book and workbook on the topic, I can tell you that every day it’s a practice. When I read Acts 2, I remember how far away I am from that biblical standard. Nevertheless it’s not how well we can do something or how many points we score for God, but rather our willingness to practice and our consistency, alignment and posture — just like dancing ;)

Gratitude is also intimately linked with generosity, and the two together are like two sides of the same coin. As our heart fills with gratitude, the natural expression of that filling is to be generous with others. We are generous with time, with money, with our good works, our knowledge, our compassion or simply ourselves. As we practice a generous life that is open, willing, excited and courageous — we create important fruit in the world that then yields sustenance. That fruit is the fruit of the Spirit, and also evidence against the enemy’s attacks during our lower moments of life.

The accuser has no claim on you, but he is still the accuser, and in the courtroom of your mind it is vital to have evidence for your new life and for the things you are committed to. That is why when we live a life of courage, we create evidence for who we are and what we are about. We increase in assurance of our salvation, because we are living what we believe. We increase in confidence of what we know, because we have engaged it thoughtfully with others. We increase in strength under pressure, because we haven’t run away from conflict or tribulation.

So these things are very important for the Christian walk. Eternal security is always there when you open the bible and read God’s promises, but assurance is a practice that we commit to until Jesus returns. And as the final pages of Revelation are flipped, having that practice will be more and more meaningful. One simple commitment is to keep the Sabbath, to rest mindfully in gratitude to God on the seventh day, and to do good on that day if you have the opportunity — like Jesus did. The Sabbath is a moral commandment, and that moral commandment was created so that you could experience gratitude and generosity, which will be the driving pillars of our eternal lives upon Jesus’ return.

Now whether you are gathering with your family or not today, I hope that you remember what really matters. If you need help with these things and this message hit home for you, check out my book, “The Gratitude Map”. It’s easy to read and very practical. Regardless, the near future is one where gratitude and generosity will be vital to your success — and the far future is one where these virtues will be part of your very being. What a thought to look forward to as our eyes are set on eternity. I hope you enjoy your time with your family if you are gathering with them and, if not, I hope that you have a day filled with something to be thankful for.