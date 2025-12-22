Many people saw my recent interview with Darryl Eberhart titled “Jesuit World Order,” and enjoyed our discussion on all of the spicy topics of the day. Darryl is very sharp, despite being advanced in age, disabled and having had a stroke. If you haven’t yet watched the video, make sure you check it out.

But many also commented that they would love to help Darryl, because he’s been struggling financially. Especially as a veteran, it is always a heart-breaking thing to see in our country. So, I decided to start a GoFundMe for Darryl as a way to help him out for the holiday season. Darryl is very low-tech, so I will have to collect whatever funds come along and then pass it to him via bank transfer or check. I will post updates on the website, and we will let the project run for a few weeks and see how it goes.

Your generosity is appreciated :)



Link to Darryl’s GoFundMe:

https://gofund.me/1b62e058c