A Different Kind of Medicine

Perhaps one of the first places people’s minds go to when they hear the term, “alternative medicine,” is homeopathy. With a history of over 200 years, widely practiced in Europe and throughout the United States, homeopathy offers a unique (albeit controversial) approach to healing using principles that seem pretty counterintuitive at first. Yet there is a considerable historical context to the use of homeopathy and some promising research, not to mention that it is considerably safer than using medications.

Could it be a powerful tool in your toolbelt, or is it sham science that exploits the placebo effect?

As always, I’ll let you be the judge. In this article we are going to examine homeopathy’s 3 main principles of water memory, similars and potentization because they are at the very least intriguing premises about how the body can heal in subtle ways. We will also look at some of the supporting research as well as the opposing points. I’m going to give you my own experience using several homeopathic remedies and from there you can take it away.

Remember that within every idea there are some parts you will reject and others you will easily connect to. Find what works, know why you choose what you choose and what your specific goals are. Know how to measure your progress, whether it is objective or subjective, and never stop learning, investigating or growing.