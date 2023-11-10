This article is part of my book Dance Your Way Through Life: The Ultimate Guide to Optimal Health. You can get the book here.

A Few Basics About Supplementation

In total there are over 20+ vitamins and minerals that your body needs on a daily basis, and unfortunately all of them have complex relationships with each other that can make it challenging to get the most out of a supplementation program. Why? Because many nutrients compete for absorption or interfere with others, enhance others’ behavior or simply deplete other nutrients.