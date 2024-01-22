This article is part of my book Dance Your Way Through Life: The Ultimate Guide to Optimal Health. You can get the book here.

Learning to master your breath is a powerful tool for not only our physical performance, but also emotional regulation. Our breath happens automatically without our intervention, and yet we can influence it intentionally or unintentionally through our actions. It is this fascinating, co-creative dance of life that reminds us every moment that there is a fundamental Source to all things, namely God, which not only sources but sustains us as well.

And one of the simplest ways to engage in this gift of life is through regular training of your breath.

Breathe Naturally Again

In this article my goal is to share a few simple techniques that can help develop your awareness of how to breathe deeper, relax and also alter your breath so that you can alter your state for better performance. There are many such exercises, these are just a few easy ones to get started with. In principle, they all train the same thing which is diaphragmatic breathing. This is breathing deeply and intentionally using the diaphragm, a muscle at the base of your rib cage. It is what animals do naturally and it is what you did when you were a baby.

This type of breathing is the most enriching and natural that you can do, and it is how you get into a relaxed state when you are feeling stressed. You may have heard things like, “I keep all of my tension in my shoulders,” or “Breathe with the bottom of your belly.” When we are stressed, certain predictable patterns are engaged and one of those is shallow, “high” breathing. This means short breaths and also tense breaths, with the tension often showing up in the shoulders, neck, chest or abdomen. This tension overpowers the natural, deep breathing we do through our belly when we are relaxed. If you want to build resilience and master your emotions, it all starts with diaphragmatic breathing. Controlling your diaphragm is also good for the internal organs, like your liver and gallbladder, as deep breathing can help stimulate them, move them back into place and keep energy flowing through your center.