Functional medicine is an umbrella perspective that considers health from a holistic, integrated perspective and evaluates all natural possibilities for preventative treatment and maintenance of optimal health, rather than waiting for disease to happen. If disease is present, functional medicine will approach the problem by supporting the body to heal itself wherever possible and minimize the collateral damage from drugs and medications.

Healthcare Has Changed

Healthcare since 2020 has changed drastically, and with that what it means to go to the doctor, treat disease and be healthy. Remember that only 50–60 years ago doctors were painted on cigarette ads and it was considered “healthy” to smoke. Today we laugh at these things but in some ways things have changed considerably while in others they haven’t changed much.