This article is part of my book Dance Your Way Through Life: The Ultimate Guide to Optimal Health. You can get the book here.

Fasting is a timeless practice that has been around since as long as we could write. We also evolved in constant scarcity, with intermittent periods of fasting being the norm that our bodies had to get used to. In fact, this is one simple reason why obesity is so prevalent in adults, kids and even pets — our bodies aren’t used to the sheer amount of surplus constantly available.

Today this ancient practice has become super sexy thanks to many health entrepreneurs and celebrities, and while there are many benefits to fasting regularly — my goal with this article is to help you push the hype aside and really be true to yourself. Fasting is powerful, but it’s not something you should do just because it’s the latest thing since sliced bread. To understand a bit more about fasting in general, let’s break down a few things: