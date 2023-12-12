This article is part of my book Dance Your Way Through Life: The Ultimate Guide to Optimal Health. You can get the book here.

What I will share with you in this article is very valuable, based on research and experience and will cover most of the journey of how to heal your thyroid, but know that balancing your thyroid can be a complicated dance involving many factors and everyone’s case is different.

In general, prevention is the best medicine. Even if you have a current thyroid problem, work at it with the goal of getting into preventive self-care. This means developing the habits and knowledge to deal with fluctuations, and also arming yourself with the proper nutritional and therapeutic tools to handle your specific situation. There are times when a doctor may be necessary, but remember that going to a doctor doesn’t guarantee you results either.

Today more than ever, you have access to information and tools to make a difference in your health, but if it’s too much to handle on your own then make sure you find a great functional medicine doctor with an expertise in thyroid care.

To learn to dance, you’ve got to learn how to move. Understanding the many factors that can throw your thyroid off in the first place, and what to do about them, is where we start — and there are a total of 7 that I will outline. To heal your thyroid and work preventively means you have somewhat of a handle on all of these areas, so get acquainted with them and relate them to your own present life and circumstances.