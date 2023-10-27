This article is part of my book Dance Your Way Through Life: The Ultimate Guide to Optimal Health. You can get the book here.

Important: This article is not to dissuade you from using medications, antibiotics or other pharmaceutical interventions if they are appropriate, but rather to compliment your perspective so that you have all of the tools in front of you and can decide from an empowered and balanced position.

Germs & Terrain

I am convinced that if you follow good principles to align your body you will hardly ever get sick, and when you do, your body will be equipped to handle the problem as swiftly as possible. Remember that a weak terrain is what attracts opportunistic organisms and allows them to flourish unchecked until they create a real problem. If you’re not familiar with what I mean about “terrain” — check out this article on Germ and Terrain Theory to understand a fundamental concept in health.

Right now, you have a multitude of these little bad actors in every part of your body,(1) but as long as your “police force” is active and strong then they aren’t really anything to worry about. Life isn’t perfect, though, and when you have nutritional deficiencies, they equate to budget deficiencies in your police force. When you have toxicity, unmanaged stress and chronic inflammation, this means corruption and the cartels begin taking over.