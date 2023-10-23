This article is part of my book Dance Your Way Through Life: The Ultimate Guide to Optimal Health. You can get the book here.

B vitamins are one of the key components of optimal health. They serve many functions within our metabolism, like helping to break down nutrients and creating important compounds in the body like serotonin. A deficiency in any of the B vitamins can lead to serious long-term problems, and although the establishment narrative is that one can obtain their B vitamin needs from diet alone — the truth is actually much more complex than that.

Why You Need to Supplement B Vitamins

I discuss over 9 research based reasons why supplementation in general is needed in this article, but a few of those reasons are the following: food quality, toxins, genetics and RDI. Let’s break each of them down briefly below: