This article is part of my book Dance Your Way Through Life: The Ultimate Guide to Optimal Health. You can get the book here.

The gut is the center of the body in more ways than one, and having a healthy gut is absolutely vital for every other aspect of our health and wellbeing. Yet today’s numbers are getting worse and worse. According to recent research(1) over 60–70 million Americans suffer from digestive disorders of various kinds. About 20% of people suffer from low stomach acid, and those numbers can increase to over 50% for seniors(2). Those who have their pancreas removed (the organ responsible for producing most of your digestive enzymes) have a rapidly declining lifespan,(3) and there are over 1.2 million gallbladder removal surgeries per year — the gallbladder being very important for processing fats through bile production.(4)

Digestion is a critical part of health, and impaired digestion means a host of other problems both acute and chronic, such as malnutrition, inflammation and mental health concerns. This is why understanding the basics of digestion, and how to support your body (especially as you grow older) is very important.