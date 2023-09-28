This article is part of my book Dance Your Way Through Life: The Ultimate Guide to Optimal Health. You can get the book here.

Vitamin C is an essential part of a wholesome diet and a comprehensive nutrition program. Although it is one of the few nutrients that can actually be obtained in the diet consistently, the reality is that therapeutic doses of vitamin C are often required in a variety of conditions. These may include healing from injury, dealing with an infection, recovering from stress or taking iodine for optimal health.

(For a comprehensive article on why supplementation is necessary in today’s world, and how to do it safely and correctly, you can always go here.)