This article is part of my book Dance Your Way Through Life: The Ultimate Guide to Optimal Health. You can get the book here.

Important Note:

The information in this article is all based on extensive research and personal experience, however it is up to you to take it and consult your medical team regarding the use of iodine. Iodine is absolutely vital for optimal health and it can be useful in therapeutic amounts (greater than 1mg) — however it has been demonized over the last 100 years by the medical establishment. That being said, it is not as easy as magnesium or the B vitamins to integrate into your daily routine for several reasons which I will touch on in this article.



Find a qualified practitioner that has experience working with iodine (you can find a comprehensive list here), utilize the information here and make sure you understand everything going into your use of this special mineral because it is part of overall body health.

Introduction

Iodine has an undeserved negative reputation because of a lot of miscommunication, misrepresentation and the usual propaganda you would expect from the marriage of Big Pharma and mass media over the years. It is, however, essential for life and optimal health.