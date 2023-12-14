This article is part of my book Dance Your Way Through Life: The Ultimate Guide to Optimal Health. You can get the book here.

There are two forms you should always opt for in supplements, methylcobalamin and hydroxocobalamin. To assess your body's stores is complicated, but a good place to start is to compare a SpectraCell test result with your genetic reports and a current MMA (methylmalonic acid) blood test.

The Importance of B12

Vitamin B12 is one of the many vitamins part of what I consider the 7 Pillars of Optimal Health, and it is important for a variety of things including metabolism, sleep, mood, energy and cellular health. Most people don't get sufficient amounts of B12 because it is poorly absorbed in general, and the amounts you'd need to take to make a therapeutic difference are just impossible to get from food — especially if you're vegetarian or (worse) vegan.