I know that many of you are eager for me to discuss this Charlie Kirk situation, but as you know — I do not chase the news. I like to wait and watch, especially when things are murky. I also just released VDS 19, and I do not have a slot nor time for another VDS. The next one will be published on October 1st. I have had an overwhelming amount of emails, and there is an overwhelming amount of information and misinformation and opinions on this event. I made a post after the event with a few initial thoughts. At the current time I am not convinced either way that he was killed or not killed. I need to evaluate the evidence. I am also finishing the salvation series and finishing an important book that will be a valuable study resource, so I literally have no time allotted for more psyops and shenanigans. I need to finish these things and I will get to the Charlie Kirk stuff eventually.

For the time being, follow these instructions carefully if you want to help me out: find videos of him close up that show him from a different angle. I need to see if the “F” on his shirt disappears and reappears in other videos, and if the ring also teleports like it does in the viral video. Or maybe it falls off, and from that angle it looks like it went on the other finger.

Also if you are a medical professional — what are your thoughts on the following?

Is it probable that if someone’s carotid got nicked, that it would spew the way it did and for that long? Is it likely that if someone go shot this way and they died, that they would hold on to a microphone for 1 second and then let it go? Or would it instantly fall out of their hands? Is it likely that if someone go shot this way and they died, that they would fall back slowly? Or would the change in blood pressure make them fall limp to the ground relatively immediately?

Please do NOT send me hour long analyses on the Charlie Kirk situation. Do not send me 20 minute videos. I’m just looking for raw footage of close up angles from different sides. It’s amazing with such a prolific situation that there are basically only 3 videos. Either way, VDS 20 will be out on October 1st among many other things happening and it will probably be 50 hours at this point :P

Stay sharp.