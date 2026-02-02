I began covering the news in September of 2023, shortly after finishing my End Times Series. The very first news episode was on Project 2025 and the coming Sunday law legislation, and probably the very last one I will ever do will be around the same topic :P We will see.

Eventually this evolved into lots of different video themes, like “Dark to Light” and “False Signs & Wonders” videos, and in the summer of 2024, about a year later, I decided to put everything into my ongoing news coverage segment. I called it “Venerable Day of the Sun” — because that is the name Constantine used in his historical edict honoring Sunday as a day of rest, something hopefully many of you are familiar with if you have watched my videos.

Over the last year and a half it has been a lot of fun to put these videos together, and quite frankly I am shocked at how well they are received given their length. Taking the total and dividing it by the amount of episodes (23 as of this writing, including the hidden VDS in my Synagogue of Satan series), the average per episode comes out to 6 hours. The first episode premiered on July 10th, and the most recent one was just on January 21st. The time between these two dates is about 560 days, and the total amount of content for JUST THIS line of videos in that time has been about 139 hours. That is the equivalent of a 1 hour news briefing every 4 days — on top of everything else I have done during this time.

And with that said, I come to the point of this post. My goal in life is to teach people to think critically, not to chase after dialectics or drama or secret society psyops all day. You could have 10 channels covering Satan’s schemes 24/7 and you will still need more. So these things never really mattered to me. I did what I did because I wanted people to wake up from the duality and manipulation, by combining the news with scriptural or theological principled teachings.

As it is, the last VDS was about 8 hours long — and I will be honest with you that this is not sustainable. It could get a million views, I simply do not care to do these long marathons anymore. I have massive endurance, by the grace of God, and I am a very tenacious person. But reality has come to the point where this simply is not necessary, because I have talked about these things in over 1,000 hours worth of content.



You now have a USB to view my content offline, many books in the store, countless videos, a great group chat — and a soon arriving AI chatbot tool that is going to revolutionize the accessibility of all of this enormous work I’ve done. I am also going to eventually do live QAs or live sessions in some format, and these hopefully will be once per week so you can have a chance to join and participate. I will be doing some response videos, and those will be designed to point people back to the main content.



The point with all of this is that covering the same old stupid nonsense going on in the world is a waste of time for me. I told you that I would do VDS until I could no longer do it, so I am still here and will continue to do them. What I mean by “until I cannot do it any longer” is mostly when they start shutting people down and persecuting them. So I am in it for the long haul or however long God has decided. That’s not the main issue.

The main issue is that making 8 hour videos is just not sustainable. I am grateful to all of you who have the desire and discipline to go through that amount of content, but producing it is just not something I want to do anymore. I could release the various sections as separate videos weekly, if I wanted to maximize views, but I don’t like doing that because I like having a “one stop shop” kind of thing so my library is organized.



So in the end this comes down to boundaries. Going forward I will be more selective about what I consider newsworthy and try to limit myself to 2-3 hours, which I think is plenty. In the beginning my goal with this coverage was to focus just on Sunday Law stuff, and that quickly turned into “explain every single dialectic that’s going on so people snap out of it just in case someone new is watching.” That’s not going to be the case anymore, as there are a robust amount of items ready for anyone who is a beginner to dive into. You, then, as a loyal audience member can also help me out a great deal by being kind and helpful to newbies that land on content and pointing them to places you found edifying. When the AI companion is released, this will help everyone immensely to navigate all the content I’ve created and learn even faster.

Another thing that I will be creating a boundary around is censoring mature language or dealing with “sensitive topics.” The world is ugly. The schemes of the devil need to be exposed. If you have a sensitive stomach or you get offended by harsh language, then I advise you going forward not to watch these videos. That’s not because I am going to start swearing. I swear like a sailor, but I restrain myself for my show because I want it to be (relatively) family friendly.



But VDS episodes these days are very different than they were when I first started. It’s interesting actually, because in the beginning I was hunting news stories down from various places and a majority of them were articles I had to read. Now people are awake and they send me videos or reels, and I hardly ever do my own hunting outside a few times (great!). But this has also changed the landscape of what “news” is — because today a lot of news comes from individuals with their own Instagram account or TikTok or whatever else. And people have good info, but then they swear. Or they cover people (like Nick Fuentes) who swear like they’re getting paid for it.

This creates an enormous amount of work to try to edit these words out manually, because first I have to remember where they are after recording an 8 hour video — and then I have to find them and precisely trim the content, as there is no automatic service that does this. This to me is a waste of time. I’ll be honest with you. My life boils down to time and choices about how I am investing in it. 90% of my content is free of mature language and completely family friendly. VDS is just not going to be family friendly because that is the nature of the beast.



When I made my Charlie Kirk breakdown and put his execution video at the start of the montage, people flipped out as if it was some big surprise — even though the Internet as a whole blasted that video everywhere. Now whether you believe that was a real execution or not doesn’t matter. The point is this was done for shock value and to get you present to the reality being discussed. If that offends you, then don’t watch these episodes. Crazier things will happen and they will be documented. People are going to comment on these crazy things and swear. If that offends you, then don’t watch.

In order to solidify this and completely wash my hands, all VDS episodes will now offer a mature content warning at the beginning along with the default “Truth Rating” I always use. Watch at your own discretion and choice, and if you have kids around you while watching these videos then I suggest to not do that. Either way, I need for these videos to consume less of my time so that I have a little more freedom and flexibility with what I am doing and not a slave to saying the same things over and over again.

Especially with recent developments, I have covered all of the major things to be aware of that most people are still (largely) not aware of. They are not away of the papacy, or the false light Christian NWO, or the controlled demolition of the democratic political system and Zionism and Islam, or the future synthesis of all roads in the Jesuit common good Catholic Social Teaching of Rerum Novarum, the true “blueprint” of the NWO.

I have said enough about these things between all my content that going forward I am not going to cater to newbies with these stories. I do my best to contextualize a situation, but at this point you have enough to learn the truth and understand, and if you don’t then go looking for it because it is there. If you do understand and you see someone who doesn’t, help them, because that’s the point of these things. My success is not based on my views, it’s based on whether your “like” actually turns into a real action in real life. Do you like my video? Do you like it enough to go and use the information? Or are you just liking it because it was entertaining for your slot of the day? This is what truly matters to know, and I hope that it is the former for you.

So, not to fear. I will continue to cover all of these shenanigans to some extent on a regular basis. I just need to cut down on the amount of stories and amount of editing work, because the rate at which they are pumping out BS is non-stop and only increasing. Thank you for being here and for participating, and hang tight for some more awesome stuff to come.