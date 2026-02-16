After recently completing about 1,000 hours of content in the span of around 3.5 years, alongside many books and other projects, one of my desires was to make all of this work more accessible. I’ve worked very hard to put it all together, and it’s a priceless resource for anyone who is hungry for the truth — but for those who are new it can feel a little intimidating or overwhelming to understand where to start. Even for people who have watched my videos, finding where I said something can often be a challenge because, well, I’ve said a lot! According to my count, that 1,000 hours converts to around 11 million words and about 12,000 PDF pages. Wow! It truly is a miracle my voice has not fried, especially since I never fully recovered from my injury in 2022.

Either way, besides this there are also many questions that come up, because my content is not only very detailed — it also conflicts with practically every mainstream teaching out there in some way. But there’s only one Tudor and only so much time in the day that Tudor has. I’ve done my best to be proactive in answering people’s questions despite all of the work that I have to do on a daily basis, and I’ve also pooled a lot of the big conversations I’ve had on important topics into the Berean Q&A book to help you study and offset some of that burden. There’s also the Fennec Fox Club chat, where you can meet people with a like mind and help each other, and there will be live Q&As at some point to give you a chance to interact and ask me questions.

All of these things are useful, but in a day and age where many are running to and fro and knowledge is increasing, we need to keep pace so that we can do the work of God and help as many come to the truth before the end. With that in mind, I present to you a phenomenal resource for your learning journey going forward: F.E.N.N.E.C.™ the Librarian.

F.E.N.N.E.C.™ (Friendly End-Times Navigation Nerdy Exegesis Companion) is a tool I have wanted to create for a little while now, because AI can be used for great good if we leverage it properly. With that in mind, F.E.N.N.E.C. is an LLM (large language model) that runs on a custom page I’ve built where you can go and have conversations and study time with scripture in one hand and a sharp little tool in another.



F.E.N.N.E.C. is one part Fennec fox, one part robot and all love — and super smart too, because he’s been trained on all of my content (and will ingest new content as things come along). You can ask him any question about what I believe and he will do his best to answer for you according to what I have written or said somewhere, giving you specific timestamps and references for deeper study. You can also ask him where I said something specific, or where I talk about a topic, and he will point you to the exact spot(s).

Lastly, he is there to be your tutor (see what we did there?). That’s because F.E.N.N.E.C. is trained on hundreds of quiz and discussion questions. You can ask him to quiz you through multiple choice modes (normal or Fennec Fox Challenge) or you can even go deeper and put yourself in my shoes! How does that work? Don’t worry, it doesn’t involve starting a podcast or staying up until 1 in the morning editing videos. F.E.N.N.E.C. will ask you a question from the many hundreds in the discussion pool that listeners have asked me over the years (like “Dear Tudor, what’s your thoughts on XYZ?” or “How would you handle ABC?”) and compare your answer to mine, to see how you do. This is a great way to enhance your judgment and critical thinking skills.

At any point in any of these flows you can tell F.E.N.N.E.C. to switch to something else, like ask a topic question or have him find something for you. So again, his 3 modes are basically:

Librarian/Explainer mode: “Find where Tudor explains the soul / Sabbath / Sunday law” or “Explain Tudor’s view of X in plain English”

Discussion mode: Answer questions listeners have sent me

Quiz mode: Take quizzes on a variety of topics

F.E.N.N.E.C. can even do all of that in other languages! As long as you speak one of 28 major world languages, and your browser is set to a foreign language, he will detect your preferred language and interact with you in that language.

He’s not 100% perfect, because nothing is, so if there are any issues — make sure to let me know. In general, if he doesn’t know anything, he will just say so — or he may ask you to rephrase your question, or he may suggest a related topic that does have coverage. As time goes on, he will improve and learn more, because every new thing I do will be gobbled by F.E.N.N.E.C. so he can get harder, better, stronger and faster — to use a Daft Punk reference.

One very important detail is that F.E.N.N.E.C. will be a resource for paid members ($5 per month or $50 per year). This is for many reasons. First, just to keep the little guy alive costs several thousand dollars per year. Another thing is that if there is no login barrier, it makes abuse much easier, and there are mean people out there that would try to burn him out with bots or other means, so they can harm everyone else. So he sits behind a login system that is tied to the membership ledger.

Last but not least, I am always looking at how to provide my members value. My goal is to give you exponentially more than what you pay for, and I hope that you will agree this has been your experience so far. Today $5 can barely buy you a coffee, yet for that price you can theoretically access all of my content and download it and never pay me a dime. So I always try to give more than I take. With that said, this tool will be an excellent membership perk, however that means if you cease to be a member you will also lose access to the page — as being able to login is determined by an active membership.

A final note is to address those who may be leery of AI. In the last year or so as these things have become more and more prevalent in society, I have seen a lot of superstition develop in people’s minds. It reminds me of the COVID jabs and the narrative, which unfortunately many people still believe, that the mark of the Beast is something being injected into your body to make you lose your salvation, or that salvation — the glory of God — is something so trivial that it depends on how your DNA performs or if someone grabs you and injects something into you.

Today’s superstitions around AI are no different. AI is a tool. It’s a very powerful tool, yes, which means it can either be used for great good or great evil. Is it being used for evil? Absolutely. There are people worshiping AI, getting into relationships with AI boyfriends or girlfriends, thinking they’ve received revelations from AI or “awakened” it and all sorts of other delusions. We know the final system coming to life will leverage AI to control your behavior and that all of these things are being trained to one day work for the Beast. All of that is 100% true and something that we need to be aware of.

But God is sovereign, and God has decreed all things to exist. The devil didn’t create AI. God created AI. God decreed it would come to pass so that the truth would spread even faster, just like He decreed bible translations and bible apps and phones and YouTube and everything else that has propagated the gospel and the knowledge of God throughout the world, just as the book of Daniel predicted. So let’s not give the devil too much credit, and let’s not forget about God’s sovereignty because of superstition.

A tool like this, which is limited to my content only, is an amazing opportunity for you to learn and reference material. It can accelerate the transformation of people into leaders, who take what I’ve done and become servants in their own space to those around them. That has always been my goal. My measure of success is not based on views or likes or comments. My measure of success is based on whether you take action in your circle or not and become a leader. That’s a true “Fennec Fox.” A tool like this not only can help you get edified to be a leader, but it can also be a great companion for a home bible study or home church group to ask questions and get immediate answers. It also helps me manage my time so that I can focus on things of higher consequence and not repeatedly answer the same questions over and over again.

Any true leader will tell you that their measure of success is to what extent they create leaders around them. This, in turn, means that my measure of success is based on you needing me less. That may sound backwards, but it’s not. This tool is designed to help you know the material inside and out, so that you can become a critical thinker and answer your own questions. But not only that, step into an active role in God’s plan for your life and help others. I’m always there, but my job isn’t to babysit — it’s to lead and to help you lead.

So, learn to use right judgment with AI and also in general. The $1 bill pays homage and worship to Satan, like all things of this world do, because he is the god they worship. You are in Babylon, but you are not of Babylon. Until the King returns, we use Babylon against Babylon because God has given us these things for His purposes. All things can be used to glorify God, so do not give heed to superstitious thinking. Instead use what God has provided to make an impact. And if you don’t want to, that’s your choice — but don’t demonize others who do in the service of God to edify others.

All that being said, the page will be: fennec.danceoflife.com, and you can go there right now and start a conversation. The layout is very simple, with a login button that will send you a 6 digit code, and then the chat bubble will appear. There are also buttons on the page that will link you to important things like the Bible Studies, Health or Encouragement pages, or to buy a USB or the About page.

I hope this resource is useful to you and helps you learn faster than ever, and I hope your newfound wisdom motivates you to take action on the things that matter.

TL;DR

I’m launching a new AI chatbot trained on all my content.

He can look things up (librarian), answer from my perspective (interpreter) or quiz you on hundreds of questions (tutor).

It will be a resource for paid members on the website for security reasons, and to provide value to existing members, and because it’s expensive to maintain.

AI is not the mark of the beast or inherently satanic, it’s a tool, and part of having good discernment is not thinking superstitiously but with right judgment. This tool is designed to help you learn and take action in your life with what matters.

You can check it out at: https://fennec.danceoflife.com . Make sure to login with the email you use on Substack.

To learn more about the project or read FAQ, you can go to https://www.danceoflife.com/p/ask-fennec

