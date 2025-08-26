Health is important, and in this day and age even more so because we live in a toxic world that is about to expire. Yet because our hope is in the resurrection, it means we aren’t concerned with living to 150 or fancy schmancy longevity hacks. The narrow road is not putting our faith in man or the world, while also not neglecting the gift of life God has given us through our body. It is good then to learn the foundations of health and practice healthy habits as much as we can, since one day the things we count on will not be available.

In this free health series of 10 episodes I share with you my own personal health journey and what I’ve learned in the last 20 years of having been a professional athlete and trainer, certified health coach, supplement enthusiast and health researcher. My goal with this series is to arm you with a solid foundation in health that empowers you to maximize your recovery, minimize your inflammation and optimize your gut health — three main pillars of health that prevent disease and aging.

We will cover all the major topics of health, and this series will be connected to the new health page, the new edition of my health book, the health store and other existing resources. On the page of this series I will also link relevant articles for each section that will help you do a deeper dive.

