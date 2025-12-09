For a while when I didn’t have too much money to spend, I learned to be creative and make my own deodorant. That recipe is in the Berean Q&A book if you want to check it out, but this year as I explored various quality products for the health section of the store — I found a great option for this daily need.

Today most deodorants have aluminum-based compounds or things you shouldn’t be putting on the largest organ of your body (your skin!), and the natural ones sometimes have baking soda (which can be irritating). So I was surprised to find a pretty clean formulation available from a product I already use and recommend — for gut health — which is Lauricidin.

Lauricidin is an interesting, natural product derived from coconut oil. Coconut oil has many antibacterial properties through its fatty acids, and Lauricidin monolaurin has lots of promising research showing its ability to regulate the gut microbiome by selectively targeting certain kinds of bacteria, as well as regulate inflammatory signaling. I recommend it as part of a gut health protocol, but the company that makes it also uses it for other things — like, namely, deodorant!

So now you can have a natural, clean option that’s also effective. It comes with a light, citrus scent and it is clear and roll-on. It will be available in the health section of the store going forward, and because it’s in the same collection as the other products you can save up to 10% when you mix and match. Enjoy.

