Well, it’s finally here.

After 3 years of very hard work, hundreds of hours of research, burning the candle at both ends and lots of love — my library of content is finally finished.

And now you can have it all on a tiny USB.

What started as a simple desire to help others not be deceived evolved into a full blown platform and ministry for discernment and edification by way of God’s consistent guidance. I wanted to create an evergreen “one and done” library of powerful and unique works that could serve as a reference to help people walk a more narrow road with Christ, as well as train them for the inevitable battles they will have to engage in both inside and outside the home. Today that work is done, and now it will be available for physical distribution going forward.

This library addresses all of the major topics of theology such as Soteriology, Eschatology, Thanatology, Ecclesiology, Christology, Cosmology and the Sabbath. It is packed with well-researched and highly detailed resources and references to compliment your own studies. It also addresses major deceptions that have become prevalent in today’s time, with plenty of documentation as evidence so that you can show receipts to anyone or even re-create my work in your own way.

Lastly, there are dozens of hours of encouraging, gospel-oriented content to meditate on — because at the end of the day that’s what matters most. I hope that this blesses you and arms you with knowledge to not be deceived, as well as to help others walk a more narrow road in their faith.

Here’s what you get in the Dance of Life Library USB:

Professional, clean, organized done-for-you file structure and nomenclature for easy reference

Way more efficient memory usage than the online library saving hundreds of GB

ExFat format for both Mac and Windows compatibility

ALL of my books in PDF form (About 3,000 pages) ($300 Value)

ALL of my paid courses ($500 Value)

ALL 4 of my large posters as files ($100 value)

ALL of my presentation notes and countless references, highlighted PDF books, graphics and other related study materials

ALL of my Encouragement & Gospel related content, such as Early Reflections, Christian Inspiration videos, Devotional Recordings, narrations of Ecclesiastes, Psalms and Proverbs, Testimonial Interviews and The Gratitude Map audiobook

ALL of my recorded health podcasts

ALL of my original music

2023-2024 news coverage

Venerable Day of the Sun Episodes 1-20

ALL interviews, discussions, debates through 2025

ALL of my bible studies

MP3s of every video (not available in the online library)

That’s the default USB. The AI Training Upgrade comes with the following:

JSONs of every video/audio organized with timestamps, content source, thought blocks for training AI (not available in the online library)

JSONs of chat Q/As, quizzes and their answers and FAQ for training AI (not available in the online library)

Prompt file to set up an AI Librarian using any service

All of that on a tiny flash drive. That’s over 900+ hours of content! That is the equivalent of speaking more than 37 days non-stop. Wow!

So how much?

Deciding how much to charge for all of this work was a tricky task, because I wanted to make it relatively affordable while also honoring all of the effort and cost it took to put it together. It comes on a 512GB quality aluminum flash drive with a nice branded box and it took a lot of work to put together.

The AI Training Upgrade also comes with JSON files for all my content with time stamps and links associated to the content chunks, as well as files extracted from quizzes and Q/A in the chat — so if you are a tech pro or have access to an AI for your own uses, you can use these files to train it and create your own glossary of my content. This data took a lot of work and time to put together, but it allows you to take what I have and create a powerful, dynamic glossary for your benefit. Generally this kind of information is very expensive because it is very valuable for training and scaling purposes.

All of that taken into account, the price for the default library will be $499, with the AI Upgrade being $999. That comes out to about 50 cents per hour of original content, and there is enough in here to last you several of watching at one hour daily. So! I have an initial 50 that are prepared, so it will be first come, first serve. If there is demand I will buy another batch and do more. Also, the USB will be part of the “Books” category and therefore you can score up to 10% ($50-$100) off if you mix and match with other books.

“Are you going to keep making videos?”

Yes! I never expected to be doing what I am doing today, but here we are. I am grateful that God has used all of my skills and training for His own purposes, so I am not going anywhere unless God decides that it’s time. The library of core works is done, which will now free my time up to focus on the news, perhaps get into live sessions (like AMAs), go on other shows and do interviews or discussions and managing the various communities and requests I get on a regular basis and doing other stuff. The library was “strategy” and now I can focus more on “tactics,” at least for the foreseeable future.

So, no worries! I am still going to be around and I’m sure God has other projects in mind. There is still much work to do until the Lord returns. For the time being I am looking forward to a little more stability and a little more time to just relax and recover. I don’t know too many people that have written 5 books, published 750 hours of content, created a successful website and launched a store with countless products — all in the span of 3 years. All by the grace of God, but it has been a lot of work and that level of work is not exactly sustainable for years on end, especially if you’re already trying to recover from years of burnout :)

So I’m just looking forward to a calmer pace even if it’s for just a little while.

An important note is that going forward, new videos and their associated materials (like presentation notes) will NOT be put in the library anymore. “New Videos” here basically means (right now at least) new VDS episodes. It may be the case that there will be lots of new projects and that will demand adding to the library or selling an updated USB. But at this point that’s not on my horizon, so either way. I have typed thousands of pages of presentation notes over the years and I’m just trying to save myself some time going forward :)

Again I hope this is edifying to you and it serves you. The library is a fantastic resource and will also be useful if and when the Internet comes off to give you some edification and support. A crazy time to be alive, but let’s keep our eyes on that blessed horizon because the time is near.

