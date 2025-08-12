I was a professional athlete for 15 years and trained others to perform their best, pushing beyond their limits and striving for excellence. I also have researched health topics throughout my adult life and written quite a lot about them, interviewed many experts and experimented with a variety of products, tests and protocols.

Today all that experience comes full circle as I announce the latest addition to the newly revamped health page: The Health Store.

The Health Store will be a section in the current Dance of Life Podcast Merch Store where you can get awesome, vetted products that will help you lead a healthier life. My focus is primarily on healing the gut, reducing inflammation and maximizing recovery — with also some powerful, natural oral health products available too.

The products are accompanied by many articles and an upcoming re-release of my health book, Dance Your Way Through Life, so that you have a comprehensive resource for creating a nutrition plan or tweaking an already existing one and can be as healthy as possible.

Below is a list of the initial product set that is now available. Like all the other products, volume discounts are available where you can save up to 10% just as my gift to you.

Pendulum Akkermansia 100 — A patented strain of they keystone Akkermansia bacterium that is vital for healing leaky gut and maintaining gut health.

Pendulum Metabolic Daily Pro — A very powerful probiotic featuring Akkermansia and other supportive bacteria designed to heal the gut lining.

PureHMO Prebiotic Powder — A highly researched, synthesized human milk oligosaccharide equivalent (don’t worry, no lactating women were harmed, it’s synthesized by special bacteria) that feeds the good bacteria in your gut selectively, which is extremely important because most prebiotics feed all the bugs and lead to bloating.

Lauricidin Monolaurin — This is a compound discovered a few decades ago from coconut oil with anti-inflammatory, anti-microbial and immune modulating effects. It has many uses in gut health and also helping the immune system.

Lauricidin Natural Deodorant — Lauricidin manufactures a natural, roll-on deodorant using their product that is pretty clean and relatively affordable.

Sunfiber GI Powder — Similar to PureHMO in the sense that it is a prebiotic, and also somewhat selective. It has a broader effect than HMO powders, but because it is broken down slowly it does not cause rapid fermentation, and also attracts more of the good bugs than the bad. This particular product is boosted with a big dose of bifido bacterium for added probiotic boost.

Quercetin UltraSorb — Quercetin has many uses for inflammation and gut health, but normal quercetin salts are not absorbable. This phytosome version is highly bioavailable.

DeltaGold Tocotrienols — Tocotrienols are a relatively recently discovered class of compounds in the Vitamin E complex (tocopherols were discovered first), yet they are much more biologically active and have major health benefits as an antioxidant, LDL reducer (without affecting HDL) and overall heart health. There is only one manufacturer that makes this in a 300mg dose (125mg is the common amount) and I’ve gotten a wholesale partnership with them.

Boron — Boron has a million uses, is non-toxic and lacking in today’s diet because agriculture uses fertilizer that prevents the uptake of boron by plants. Boron is cheap and it is an amazing mineral that I’ve written quite a lot about (see my article on boron), and this one comes in a therapeutic 30mg dose.

Microbiome Labs MegaSporeBiotic — Probiotics come in different types, and one of them that’s recently emerged with great science is spore based probiotics. These types of critters are transient, so they don’t permanently colonize the gut, but they have powerful effects in shaping the gut microbiome by out-competing bad bacteria and supporting the good.

SunButyrate TG Liquid — Butyrate is a key food for the cells of your colon and regulates the tight junctions of the gut, as well as modulates inflammation. Butyrate is produced by Akkermansia, but you can also take it in supplement form for added inflammatory support. This liquid version is highly bioavailable.

Liposomal Glutathione — Glutathione is the master antioxidant, and because the world we live in is contaminated with lead, mercury, aluminum and all kinds of nonsense, increasing your antioxidant reserves is very important. Liposomal technology is the best for these types of nutrients to ensure delivery into the bloodstream.

Liposomal NAD — NAD is a molecule that your body uses for energy, but NAD reserves drop as we age for a variety of reasons. This is a great supplement for overall health and revitalizing the body’s natural energy in response to aging and stress.

Omega 3 Health — This is a powerful Omega 3 product by BodyHealth, with a therapeutic dosage of Omega 3 fatty acids as well as the powerful antioxidant astaxanthin. A unique and effective formulation that I use daily.

Perfect Amino — Another classic by BodyHealth, their proprietary EAA (essential amino acid) blend with nucleic acids for added support. The body needs these building blocks every day, and the protein we eat is not metabolized or digested fully so having a shot of these in the morning is a great way to help drive recovery and metabolic health. Will come in 2 flavors: Mocha and Vanilla.

OraWellness Shine Remineralizing Tooth Powder — This is a powder I’ve used for years after I interviewed Will, the owner of OraWellness. It’s made from grassfed cow bones so it has a bio-mimetic effect on enamel and helps to rebuild your teeth from acidic damage done throughout the day. Comes in 2 flavors: Cinnamon and Mint.

OraWellness HealThy Mouth Blend — An awesome blend of natural oils that have antimicrobial and stimulating effects for the gums and teeth, great in combination with Shine powder. The version I will carry is the nut-free version in case anyone has allergies. Leaves your mouth feeling super clean without any harsh chemicals.

Sustainable Bass Toothbrush — Made from bamboo and designed according to the Bass method, this is an affordable and super useful toothbrush. Believe it or not, sometimes having less bristles makes it more effective. Comes in 3 varieties: Adult 3 Rows, Adult 4 Rows and Junior 3 Rows. The rows is how many rows of bristles they have. Bristles are nylon and rounded at the tips to be gentle on teeth.

BioGaia Prodentis — a specialized strain of L. Reuteri that is excellent for oral health and has been studied extensively to help strengthen the oral microbiome against pathogenic and acidogenic bacteria. In the form of a mint-flavored lozenge.

Microbiome Labs Mega IgG 2000 — This is a fantastic product for healing the gut. It is a protein that binds LPS (lipopolysaccharides, toxins made by bad bugs) and modulates inflammatory signals in the gut. It is made from bovine serum and highly researched.

BodyHealth Relief — A comprehensive anti-inflammatory product that has a therapeutic dose of curcumin, ginger and boswellia along with other great ingredients in a lipid capsule for optimal delivery.