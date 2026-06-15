As usual many are the plans of man but it is the will of YHWH that stands. When I finished my library in the fall of 2025, I thought I had left no stone unturned. Not so! 6 months later and an extra 100+ hours of content, and there was more. Many key studies, like my study on sex and marriage or Satan’s Little Season, or Matthew 24 or the Sabbath, and many others, had to be released because these topics were never done, because new information came to my attention — and because I am a hopeless perfectionist :P

So! With all that said, I present to you the AWESOME, SUPER COOL, BRAND NEW (sort of) and IMPROVED Dance of Life Library USB. What’s in this USB, you ask? Well, let me tell you!

Everything in the original USB

Professionally organized folder structure just as the original USB

IMPROVED organizational system to divide all studies according to their 7 major areas, just like the new Bible Studies page

Cleaned AppleDouble files which were a nuisance on previous USB to Windows users

MP3 files for every piece of content

Presentation notes for every piece (where applicable)

All 4 Bible Studies Volumes in PDF (not present in original, as original just had the scattered individual PDFs — now you have all 4 volumes in one place) ($320 value)

NEW MUSIC: “The Lost Tapes” — this is over 1 hour of original piano compositions I was able to rescue from some ancient recording sessions I did on tape, way back around 2004 or so. They still have a little bit of background noise, but other than that it’s pretty cool 😎

NEW BOOK: The Seven Transformations: Finding the Narrow Road by Pursuing a Sovereign Christ — my premier “magnum opus” theology book, comes with audio recordings (11 hours)

NEW POSTER: The Seven Transformations Art Poster ($40 value)

NEW BIBLE STUDIES: Many bible studies that were published after the original USB was produced, like the studies on Satan’s Little Season, Sex & Marriage, Christmas, Sabbath, the Afterlife, End Times and Salvation.

RESPONSE VIDEOS: Several response videos on key topics

EXTRA VDS VIDEOS: Episodes #21-25

INTERVIEWS: Several interviews done between Fall 2025-Spring 2026

My popular video, “Why the Jews Are Not God’s Chosen People” has been re-mastered to remove the background music, so now you have both versions available. This no-music version is NOT in the library or online.

Total of over 100+ bonus hours of content, with total library content now well over 1,000 hours

Total of 7000+ pages (all my books) worth over $600+ in value

Total of 6 posters worth $250+ in value

Improved memory storage (all previous MP3s were reduced from 320kbps to 128kbps to save lots of gigs, compressed some large PDF files also)

IMPORTANT: This new content will NOT be in the online library, that has just the legacy content and legacy file sizes (much larger)

As cool and epic as the original USB was, this one is even cooler — and now it I think it’s a rock solid product. The library is OFFICIALLY DONE (again, lol) and I do not foresee adding any major works to it any time soon. SERIOUSLY. The Bible Studies Volume 4 has also been released, and you also have FENNEC to ask questions or reference quickly any of these materials.

That gives you like 7000+ pages of books, 1,000+ hours of content and an epic AI companion to leverage all of that work in the palm of your hand.

With that said, an important set of points follow:

The USB will come with two packaging options for the inside of the box: Classic or Matrix. This is only an aesthetic choice and both are cool.

The cost of the library will increase from $499.99 to $699.99, which at over 1,000 hours of content is still far under $1 per hour and priced relatively low compared to market value. Shop Pay allows payments (via Affirm) to be made for those who want to grab one but feel overwhelmed by the up front cost.

If you already bought a USB, you will find the Library Add-On Upgrade as a digital product in the “Books/USB” collection in the store, where the USBs are. You can purchase a PDF with a private link and password below for $99.99.

Because FENNEC has now been launched and trained on all of my material, I will no longer be selling the AI upgraded version of the library or AI files. If you bought one, congrats, it’s now a collector’s item.

On June 30th, the online library will be taken down. There are many reasons for this. First, I need the space in my Sync plan to be able to backup the new library along with my computer files, and I can’t have both the existing (legacy) library and an entire copy of the new one. Second, I want physical possession of my content to be reserved for this USB library project. My content is freely available on the website, and all my bible study presentation notes are now in 4 volumes. You also have FENNEC, and between all these resources you can engage very easily with everything I’ve made either absolutely free or for a small investment. If you want it all then the USB is the option, and it helps me do what I do because I have put hundreds of hours of work into these things. The online library was a perk designed to help people, but now that these other resources have been created — I have decided to take it down and reserve content downloading for the USB only.

When I originally finished the first USB, it really bothered me that I was CLOSE to 1,000 hours but not quite there. It was around 940. Well now you have an epic 1,000+ hour library with all my books, posters and research on a tiny black piece of metal, which is super cool :P I hope you enjoy it and use it to edify yourself and those around you, build home churches and groups and spread the truth while we still can.

PRO TIP: If you converse with FENNEC long enough he will offer you a super secret 15% discount ($100) on the library, so talk to him and see what you find ;)

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