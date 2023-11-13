This article is part of my book Dance Your Way Through Life: The Ultimate Guide to Optimal Health. You can get the book here.

Magical Water

Hydrogen water is water that’s been infused with hydrogen gas (H2) and supposedly has strong antioxidant powers with a wide-ranging application for nearly everything under the sun. The first time I had learned anything about hydrogen water was several years ago while watching a brief documentary on places like Lourdes (France), Tlacote (Mexico) and Nordenau (Germany) and their healing natural springs.

All of these real-life fountains of youth had a robust history of miracle healings, and it’s interesting that what they all had in common, upon analysis, was an increased presence of hydrogen in the water.(1) I didn’t do much with that information at the time, and hydrogen water was barely making it to the mainstream. A few years later, I saw a Facebook ad for a hydrogen water tablet with, of course, some attractive girl smiling off into the distance as she guzzled her liquid success and optimism for the day.

“You’ve got to be kidding me,” I remember saying to myself.