Stem Cells & The Future

Probably one of the most well-known anti-aging therapies, the area of stem cell research is wide and very intriguing. Unfortunately, it is extremely cost prohibitive (at the time of this writing), with injections and therapy starting at several thousand dollars a pop. Still, if it’s within your budget this intervention may be the place to go for healing injuries, recovering from serious surgery or accidents, treating several degenerative conditions,(1) or even as a preventative rejuvenating measure.